Loss of power paralyses opposition: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Monday that deprivation of power had paralysed the opposition, adding the cancellation of the PDM meeting after the failure to resign proved that they were politically confused.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the agenda of protecting the personal interests of the PDM, especially the PML-N. “Let it be known that the people come out not in support of corruption but against corruption,” said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He added that Imran Khan’s war against the corrupt system and its benefactors will continue with full force and that the people were neither with any of the opposition’s movements nor they would.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said increase in foreign remittances was a clear indication that the overseas Pakistanis trust the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this in a tweet on social media platform Twitter. He quoted the prime minister as saying that remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $2.27 billion in January 2021, up by 19 percent over January 2020. It was the 8th consecutive month for remittances to be above dollar two billion and this was a record for Pakistan.

In another tweet, the minister congratulated Zara Naeem Dar for becoming pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world.

Shibli Faraz on Monday paid homage to Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib (1797—1869) on the death anniversary of the great poet of the Subcontinent.

The minister, in a tweet, said Ghalib had bestowed on a new identity to the Urdu poetry. Expressing complex issues and life experiences with eloquence was the epitome of his poetry, he added.

He quoted the verse of the great poet: “Hain aur bhi dunya mein sukhanwar achay Kahtay hain kay Ghalib ka andaz-e-bian aur” (There are also master orators in the world but it is narrated that Ghalib has his own versatile expression).