Vigorous training, preparedness guarantors of peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited training area in Thar Desert near Chhor Monday and emphasised that vigorous training and highest standards of preparedness in peacetime are the only guarantors of peace.

The COAS witnessed ongoing training exercise wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in desert is being tested in near battlefield environment.

The training exercise Jidarul Hadeed involves integrated maneuvers of infantry and mechanised forces in a defensive role. On arrival in the field area, the army chief was given detailed briefing by exercise commander on the aim and objectives of the exercise and drills/procedures being practised to ensure complete dominance of the battlefield. The troops have been undergoing the exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks which will culminate on February 28.

Lauding the standard of training of participating troops, the COAS expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness and combat readiness of the formation. Earlier, on arrival at exercise area, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.