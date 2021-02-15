Four covering candidates of PML-N

LAHORE: Four PMLN stalwarts have filed nomination papers as the covering candidates for the Senate elections. The covering candidates included former Federal Ministers Saira Afzal Tarar, Zahid Hamid, former State Minister for Interior Baligh ur Rehman and former adviser to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqi.

In the lot of PML-N covering candidates, Saira Afzal Tarar also contested by poll of Senate in 2018 in which she suffered defeat after a tough contest with Seemi Ezdi, the sister of Jehnagir Tareen. Baligh ur Rehman, the PMLN stalwart from Bahawalpur has served as MNA in 2008 and in 2013.

He also served as State Minister for Interior in the last tenure of PMLN.Zahid Hamid, a senior lawyer has served as Federal Minister for different terms and hails from Sialkot. Irfan Siddiqi is a renowned columnist and also a former advisor to Prime Minister in the last tenure of PMLN.