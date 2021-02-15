Asad Qaiser says has no link with alleged video

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said he had no link with the alleged video posted on the social media and the whole of Islamabad knew this fact.

Addressing the workers convention here, he said horse-trading and sale and purchase of votes in the Senate election would not be accepted and no compromise would be made with the elements who sold their political loyalties for monetary gains, the media reported.

He said people were custodian of their votes and would not allow anyone to sell their votes for monetary gains. He said free and transparent election gave strength and moral ground to democracy and that’s why the government was stressing open ballot in Senate election to eliminate chances of horse-trading, corruption and sale and purchase of votes. In the past, he said people’s votes were sold during the Senate election.