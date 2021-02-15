Kite flying continues despite ban

Rawalpindi : The ban on kite flying and use of metallic strings was openly being violated in several city and cantonment areas. The residents of the city have expressed concern over kite-flying and use of metallic strings for the purpose.

Kite-flying continued in various areas of the city, including Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Adyala Road, Bakra Mandi, Masrial, Committee Chowk, Arya Mohala, Ratta Amral, Sadiqabad, New Katarian, Bani, Pirwadhai and several other areas.

Kite flying is observed despite ban specially, on Fridays and Sundays and the city administration had failed to implement a complete ban on the activity so far.

Pakistan kite flying organization, Rawalpindi chapter and local kite-flying association had also announced February 18 and 19 for Basant celebration in Rawalpindi Cantonment areas while February 25 and 26 for the festival in city areas.

The citizens demanded of the authorities concerned to strictly implement the ban on Kite-flying, so that road accidents and loss of precious human lives could be avoided.

Mushtaq, a resident urged the police officials to ensure a complete ban on the sale of kites, strings, fireworks and aerial firing.

The Punjab Government and officials concerned of the district government have also been urged to strictly implement the ban as the young enthusiasts are flying kites and found involved in aerial firing.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have chalked out a plan to check and control kite flying and aerial firing and take strict action in accordance with the law against kite flying ban violators.

According to a police spokesman, over 2,000 cops deployed for two days, February 13 and 14 besides drone operators to search and monitor kite flying and aerial firing, particularly in congested city areas.

CPO urged the parents, teachers, ‘ulema-e-karam and civil society members to come forward and play role against kite flying and aerial firing which has become a menace as it’s a dangerous game and taking lives of innocent citizens.

He said that the CPO had directed the police officers to take strict action against those found involved in violation of the ban and playing with the lives of the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that The police spokesman informed that police had launched crackdown against the ban violators and seized over 60,000 kites and sent behind the bars 155 kite sellers and flyers during January and February.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

He said, no one would be allowed to celebrate ‘Basant’ in the city.

The CPO said that directives have been issued to the police officers to take strict action against the kite flyers and kite sellers.

In order to implement the ban of kite flying imposed by the Punjab government, Rawalpindi Police are cautiously conducting raids against kite dealers and flyers across the district, he added.

The CPO also appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city. He said that all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against kite sellers, the CPO directed.