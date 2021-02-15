SSP Jahanzeb Nazir elected Old Ravians Union president

LAHORE : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jahanzeb Nazir Khan has been elected as the new president of the Old Ravians Union (ORU).

The ORU election was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore here on Sunday. The university’s alumni elected the new executive committee of the union for session 2021-2023.

SSP Jahanzeb Nazir secured 1,147 votes while his rival candidate Rana Asad Ullah got 771 votes.

Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi won the seat of senior vice-president with 1,081 votes, while Dr Tanvir Hussain Bhatti and Ms Rabia Afzal Wahla were elected vice-resident (male) and vice-resident (female), respectively. Dr Abdul Basit won the seat of secretary general with overall 1,101 votes while his opponent Asad Sultan Gondal secured 878 votes. Muhammad Jangair Iqbal Khan was elected secretary finance with a lead of two votes only. He secured 970 votes. Usman Saeed and Dr Kiran Khursheed secured the seats of joint secretaries. Dr Muhammad Zakraya Butt, M Anwar-ul-Haque, Altaf Ahmad Sukhera, Syed Muhammad Farhad Tirmizi, Sultan Nisar Soraya and Abdur Rehman Babar were elected executive members in their respective decades. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and a large number of other senior bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen cast their votes. ORU Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Farooq Ahmad Shiekh announced the election results.