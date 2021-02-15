Three Ukrainian soldiers killed

KIEV: Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a mine explosion in the war-torn east of the country on Sunday, Kiev said, as an uptick in violence tested last year’s ceasefire.

They were killed when an explosive device went off near the village of Novoluganske some 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of the main separatist stronghold Donetsk, the military said in a statement.

The latest casualties came after two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in clashes with Russian-backed separatists on Friday, testing last year’s ceasefire that had brought relative calm to the simmering conflict.