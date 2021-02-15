Rehman wins Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis U10 title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Abdur Rehman won the Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship trophy, defeating Hajra in the under-10 final played here at the PLTA Courts on Sunday.
Abdur Rehman of AAA Associates played well against Hajra Sohail in the U-10 category final, defeating her by 6-0. This is the fifth title of this youngster.
Abubakar Talha of Wapda excelled in U-14 doubles final, where he, partnering with Haniya Minhas, overpowered the spirirted pair of Ameer Mazari and Shehryar Anees 4-0, 4-1. The U-14 singles title went to Haniya Minhas, who had to struggle hard to beat promising Asad Zaman 7-6, 2-6, 10-8. Haniya also claimed the U-12 title, beating Ameer Mazari by 4-0, 4-0.
Aitchison College Principal Michael Thomson graced the concluding day as the chief guest and gave away trophies and shields.