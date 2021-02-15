Rehman wins Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis U10 title

LAHORE: Abdur Rehman won the Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship trophy, defeating Hajra in the under-10 final played here at the PLTA Courts on Sunday.

Abdur Rehman of AAA Associates played well against Hajra Sohail in the U-10 category final, defeating her by 6-0. This is the fifth title of this youngster.

Abubakar Talha of Wapda excelled in U-14 doubles final, where he, partnering with Haniya Minhas, overpowered the spirirted pair of Ameer Mazari and Shehryar Anees 4-0, 4-1. The U-14 singles title went to Haniya Minhas, who had to struggle hard to beat promising Asad Zaman 7-6, 2-6, 10-8. Haniya also claimed the U-12 title, beating Ameer Mazari by 4-0, 4-0.

Aitchison College Principal Michael Thomson graced the concluding day as the chief guest and gave away trophies and shields.