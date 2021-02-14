ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that PTI leader Faisal Vawad was saved from disqualification through different tactics.

In a tweet, PML-N leader said that it was a fact the two PML-N senators were disqualified for having dual nationality while Faisal Vawda has been continuously playing with judicial system. He said first attempt was made to amend the constitution but it could not happen and then he was given ticket for Senate election. Faisal Vawda would be making mockery of country’s judicial system.