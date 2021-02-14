ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of Rs16 in the price of petrol.

It has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, recommending the revision of prices from February 16.

It has recommended a Rs14.75 increase in the price of high speed diesel. If the summary is approved, petrol would cost Rs127.90 per litre, while diesel would go up to Rs130.83.

The prime minister will make a final decision in this regard. The finance ministry will notify the new prices on February 15.

It may be mentioned that the government on Jan 31 increased price of petrol. This would be the sixth hike in the petroleum products’ prices in the past 13 weeks.