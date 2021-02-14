Justice Isa not included in any SC bench for next week

ISLAMABAD: The roster of sittings for judges issued by the Supreme of Pakistan for next week — from February 13 to February 19 — does not include the name of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in any of the benches that have been constituted.

The official website of the apex court shows the constitution of five regular benches, one larger bench and six special benches — but none of them includes Justice Isa.

According to the details, Regular Bench-I will comprise Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz ul Hasan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. Regular Bench-II will include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi. Regular Bench-III of the apex court will comprise Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Regular Bench-IV will include Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed whereas Regular Bench-V will include Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

The Larger Bench-I will be headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi as its members.

For February 16, three Special Benches have been constituted. Special Bench-I will include CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi; Special Bench-II will include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Maqbool Baqar; and Special Bench-III will comprise Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

For February 17, Special Bench-I will be headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed and include Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar. For the same day, Special Bench-III will also hear cases and consist of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

For February 18, the Special Bench-II has been constituted. It will include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.