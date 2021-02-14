Goods prepared by youth with intellectual disabilities exhibited

KARACHI: Samina Alvi, the wife of President Arif Alvi, on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition of goods prepared by youths with challenged intellectual capabilities.

The day-long event titled ‘Hunarmand’ was organised at the Markaz-e-Umeed, the alma mater of those special entrepreneurs, with the motive to mark the beginning of their economic independence at a time when world in general was exposed to the Covid-19-induced challenges. The first lady expressed delight in seeing efforts for the empowerment of the individuals with disabilities and stressed the need for inclusiveness in society. "The objective of the exercise is to groom intellectually-challenged as low investment entrepreneurs and help them gain financial self-reliance," said Anusha Ali, the rehabilitation manager of the education centre. Samina was informed that the centre was celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and it was established to meet the education and rehabilitation needs of special children mainly of low-income segments of society free of charge through the support of local philanthropists.

The first lady was informed that a pragmatic approach had been adopted for socio-economic rehabilitation of the youth who were attending the school since their childhood and that approach had enabled the young graduates to be groomed as skilled souls. A number of furniture pieces placed in the centre were made by its own graduates trained in carpentry while some of its students also participated in different international events, including the Special Olympics, and clinched medals for country.