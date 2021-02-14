Regional peace linked to Kashmir: Masood

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said peace and stability cannot prevail in the region without the cessation of genocide and crimes against humanity in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“It is the moral obligation of everyone to raise [their] voice to save the Kashmiri people from the scourge of impending annihilation en masse,” he said, while speaking at the opening session of the ninth International Maritime Conference on “The Development of Blue Economy” under a secure and sustainable environment — a shared future for Western Indian Ocean Region.

The conference was also addressed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Niazi, ZERI chief executive Gunter Pauli, NIMA Director General Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem and others. He called upon the international community to come out to stop the “illicit transfer of millions of Indian Hindus to the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir”. He said upholding the rule of law and exploring regional peace and stability needed to be made a clear moral choice.

The President emphasised that the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people as mandated by the United Nations must be supported. Masood, on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed gratitude to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Navy for naming and inducting PMSS Kashmir in its fleet and said that “this is a great gesture, which has touched our hearts”.