13 more succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh

Covid-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,212. In the meantime, 515 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 471 was stated to be critical and 63 of them were on life support.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

H said 421 new cases of the viral disease emerged between Friday and Saturday after the results of 10,584 tests were obtained. He added that with 13 more deaths, the death toll reached 4,212 and it constituted a 1.6 per cent mortality rate.

The CM explained that the diagnosis of 421 cases against 10,584 samples constituted a 4 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,863,426 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 253,510 cases were diagnosed, of which 93 per cent or 235,143 patients had recovered, including 559 during the previous 24 hours.

According to Shah, there were 14,155 patients of Covid-19 in the province, of whom 13,631 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 515 at different hospitals.

The CM said of the 421 new cases, 261 were detected from Karachi, including 92 from District East, 61 from District Central, 37 from District West, 32 from District South, 22 from District Korangi and 17 from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 54 new cases, Kamber-Shahdadkot 17, Thatta 15, Jamshoro 14, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki nine each, Khairpur, Badin and Jacobabad five each, Naushehro Feroz four, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar three each, Umerkot two and Sukkur had one new case.

The CM asked the people to be vigilant and follow the standard operating procedures to protect themselves and others from the contagious disease.