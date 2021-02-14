Governor to hand over 52 new fire engines to KMC today

A ceremony will take place at the Governor House today to hand over the 52 fire engines recently imported from China to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will hand over the fire engines, which have been purchased by the federal government, to officials of the corporation. A flag march of a fleet comprising 50 fire tenders and two bowsers was held in Karachi on Saturday.

The spokesman for the Governor House said the flag march was held to raise awareness among the masses about the emergency steps required to deal with any fire incident.

The march commenced from the Governor House and concluded at the office of the District West’s district commissioner after passing through Sharea Faisal.

The spokesman said the fleet of the fire engines would be helpful to enhance the firefighting capability of Karachi.

A sum of Rs1.4 billion has been spent on purchasing these fire engines as part of the federal government’s Karachi development package.

The spokesman said the fire engines were a gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of Karachi.

He said that never in the past had fire engines in such a large number been bought for Karachi. He said their technology had been much advanced as compared to the working of the conventional fire engines.

The new fire engines are said to be fitted with high-pressure water guns and other special features to swiftly tackle any fire emergency.

Meanwhile, Governor Imran Ismail met President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House. The meeting took into consideration the ongoing development works, the fire engines purchased by the federal government for the city, the Karachi Transformation Plan and other import aspects related to the city.

President Alvi said the federal government had been providing utmost assistance to develop Karachi as being the economic hub of Pakistan. He said the provision of the modern fire engines to enhance the firefighting capability of Karachi was a good development. He said the provision of the fire engines would be helpful to timely attend to any fire emergency in the city.

He hoped that the people of city would get relief on the basis of federally funded development works being carried out in the city.

President Alvi said the support being provided by the Centre would go a long way in the development of the province. He said that a new phase of development had begun in Sindh.