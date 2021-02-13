close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Youth kidnapped, murdered over monetary dispute

National

Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: A son of the Gojra Fesco Employees Union president was kidnapped and murdered at Gojra on Friday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Boota Bajwa told Gojra Sadr police that accused Ahmad Fraz of Green Town and Umer Khalil of Chak 302/JB abducted and shot dead his son Ali Muhammad Bajwa over a monetary dispute near Chak 423 JB.

THREE SUSTAIN INJURIES: Three people sustained injuries when the roof of a gym collapsed on them on Samundri Road on Friday. Reportedly, the men were busy working there when the roof of the gym caved in, injuring Usman, Jamal and Mustafa. The injured were removed to THQ hospital, Gojra.

