KMU launches BS Public Health Programme

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University’s Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS) has launched a BS four-year programme in Public Health.

A press release said that the programme was launched with the mission of preserving, promoting, and improving the health and well-being of populations, communities, and individuals.

The launching ceremony of the BS Public Health Programme was held here at the institute. Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq along with Director IPH&SS Dr Saima Afaq inaugurated the first batch of the programme.

Speaking as chief guest, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that the BS Public Health Programme aimed at improving the health status of the population, which is to be achieved by providing professionals with a high quality undergraduate training programme in public health sciences. He elaborated that public health deals with core concepts of disease prevention, propagation and control.

A functional health system not just manages diseases upon presentation but also aims to reduce disease burden through various activities leading to regular adjustments of policies. “A healthy population is a prerequisite for economic prosperity through improved health and poverty risk reduction,” he added.