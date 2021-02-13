close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
February 13, 2021

Nepra approves Re0.82 per unit hike in power tariff

February 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved Re0.82 per unit increase in power price, Geo News reported.

Nepra issued the decision on the application for adjustment for the last quarter of the previous financial year. When the tariff hike comes into effect, a burden of Rs84 billion will be borne by customers. Nepra said that the hike would be applicable to consumers after approval from the federal government, while the decision would not affect K-Electric.

