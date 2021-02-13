Four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist raid

RAWALPINDI: In an exchange of fire, four soldiers were martyred while four terrorists were also killed in South Waziristan late Thursday night.

According to the ISPR, terrorists attacked a security post in Makeen, South Waziristan late Thursday night. Troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists. The martyrs are Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz. Area clearance was underway.

PPI adds: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers. He said the proud sons of the nation sacrificed their lives for defence of the homeland and peace in the country. He reiterated stateâ€™s commitment to eliminate the remnants of terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil to target Pakistan's military personnel and civilians, after a series of recent attacks. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, during his weekly press briefing, said that two attacks were launched from Afghanistan in February so far.

On February 2, 15 rockets were fired from Afghan territory inside Pakistanâ€™s Bajaur district by terrorists targeting security forces and civilians, causing material damage, he said. Similarly, on February 11, terrorists fired 5 rockets from inside Afghanistan in the Lagharai sector and Sarakai top Bajaur. A 5-year-old child embraced martyrdom, while seven other minors, including a girl, got injured.

"Such unprovoked incidents are against the spirit of mutual cooperation and are viewed with grave concern," he said, adding that Pakistan had taken up the issue with Afghanistan through relevant diplomatic and military channels.

"Pakistan has always underscored the need to use existing mechanisms, including Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Security (APAPPS) to address all issues," he said.