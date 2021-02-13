Telenor crosses 47 million subscribers in Q4 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan announced its Q4 results for 2020 today and reported an improvement in overall performance and added more than 1 million subscribers in Q4 bringing overall subscriber base to over 47 million.
In what has been a challenging year with the pandemic negatively impacting the results, the subscription and traffic (S&T) revenues declined 6.1 percent for 2020. However, the trends have been improving for the second half of 2020, and Q4 S&T revenues were flat on reported basis, with underlying growth on normalized basis.
Telenor Pakistan’s Q4 performance showed an improvement in underlying S&T revenue, however due to continuous challenging factors in the business environment, the company experienced a flattish subscription and traffic (S&T) revenue of -0.3 percent. Still, in a highly competitive and challenging market Telenor Pakistan has successfully managed to deliver EBITDA growth both for Q4 and YoY as a result of the company’s strategy to prioritize costs, improve subscriber engagement and introducing market portfolios at the right time.****