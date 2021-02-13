Public sensitisation, awareness against plastic bags stressed

Islamabad : The role of social responsibility and better public sensitisation and awareness is vital to the elimination of the use of polythene bags, an environmental nuisance, say officials and environmental experts.

They, however, insist that unless people show responsibility towards environmental protection through various means, no effort for tackling environmental degradation will succeed.

Addressing a public awareness rally attended by students and academia at the International Islamic University here on Friday, joint secretary of the climate change ministry Syed Mujtaba Hussain said the widespread use of polythene bags had deepened the country’s burden of environmental degradation, which had worsened the state of public health.

He said plastic bags were a key source of plastic pollution, which is also a serious environmental problem.

“As they are non-biodegradable, they take years to decompose. They contribute to a lot of waste which keeps collecting over the years. Plastic takes thousands of years to break down and decompose. It remains in the land which contributes to the rising problem of land pollution,” he said.

The official said as people threw away the bags carelessly on roads and in drains and rivers, they entered water bodies.

"They are carried away by winds in them and sometimes dumped into water deliberately. This plastic bag goes deep in the water and also hampers the aquatic life,” he said.

The official said the government was rolling up its sleeves to take drastic measures toward eliminating this public eyesore and environmental hazard.

He said beginning again this year from March 1, the use of all single-use polyethylene bags at any level would be fined in the capital region of about 1.5 million people.

“Anyone who uses, sells, or manufactures them will face a fine,” warned the official, who leads the implementation of the polythene bag ban.

He said from the next month, one would be allowed to use, sell and manufacture single-use plastic bags at any level.

"Those who found using, selling, and manufacturing of plastic bags, will be liable to fines at the initial stage."

The official said to motivate people to follow the law against the use, sale, and manufacturing of single-use plastic bags, fabric bags were introduced and promoted.

Chairman of the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University Dr Muhammad Irfan Khan said students and teachers had the power to minimise plastic pollution.

"You [students] can start today by reflecting on the plastic you use in your everyday life."

Later, the climate change ministry officials distributed biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable bags to the participants of the rally, which passed through different parts of the International Islamic University Islamabad.