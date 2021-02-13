Foreign players arriving for Balochistan International Squash

KARACHI: Former world champion Mohamed Elshorbagy from Egypt is coming to Pakistan on the 15th of this month after 13 years.

Elshorbagy, currently world number 2, is to participate in the fourth edition of Balochistan International Squash League to be held in DHA Multan from February 16-20.

Besides Elshorbagy, 20 international squash players are coming to Multan to play this league.

A special four-wall squash glass court has been installed for the event.

World number 54 Todd Harity from the United States told ‘The News’ that he is looking forward to be part of this league. “I have heard amazing things about Pakistan. It’s a beautiful country. I am thankful to the BISL team for organising this event,” said Todd.

Jamaica’s number one player Christopher Binnie, ranked 81st, said that he is thankful to the organisers for making him part of BISL. “I am 18 years old and am quite happy to be a part of this event. BISL is a good endeavour and it would help Pakistan squash,” said Binnie.

World number 10 Miguel Rodríguez from Colombia said that he is making his second visit to Pakistan. “I am coming back to Pakistan and am gonna have a lot of fun. I thank the BISL team for making this event a reality once again,” said Miguel.

Foreign players participating in this league include Mostafa Asal from Egypt (13), Lucas Serme from France (35), Dimitri Steimann from Switzerland (56), Daniel Mekbib from Czech Republic (71), David Baillargeon from Canada (94), and Robin Gadola from New Zealand (127).

It is pertinent to mention here that the BISL’s fourth edition is being organised with the support of the government of Balochistan, government of Punjab, and Pakistan Squash Federation.

Prince Omar Ahmedzai, the organiser of the event, said this league provides a chance to all local players to test their skills by playing against the world’s top players.