Pakistan to tour SA for limited-overs series

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan will play three One-day Internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in South Africa during April, Cricket Africa announced on Friday.

The touring team will stay in a bio-secure environment and matches will be confined to two venues - SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The series will bring to an end a home international season heavily affected by Covid-19. England cut short a white-ball tour in December over fears about the virus and Australia withdrew from a planned three-Test tour which was due to take place in March.

The only home international matches played by South Africa during the 2020/21 season so far were three Twenty20 internationals against England and two Test matches against Sri Lanka.

South Africa recently completed a two-Test series in Pakistan and are currently involved in a Twenty20 series in that country.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play an additional T20 international after it had originally been planned that just three matches in that format would be held.

“Pakistan has proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld,” said Smith.

Fixtures: April 2, first one-day international, Centurion

April 4, second one-day international, Johannesburg

April 2, third one-day international, Centurion

April 10, first Twenty20 international, Johannesburg

April 12, second Twenty20 international, Johannesburg

April 14, third Twenty20 international, Centurion

April 16, fourth Twenty20 international, Centurion.