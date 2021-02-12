34 COVID-19 patients die

LAHORE:As many as 34 COVID-19 patients died and 634 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Thursday, the toll of fatalities rose to 4,982 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 162,391 in the province. According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 13,333 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,063,636 in the province.

After 4,982 fatalities and recovery of a total of 149,987 patients, including 719 recoveries in the last 24 hours, there are still 7,422 active cases, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.