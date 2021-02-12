Electoral reforms were part of PTI’s manifesto: Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government will win all its seats according to the share in the Senate elections.

He said electoral reforms were part of the PTI's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan will not go back on any action in this regard. Talking about Senate elections and electoral reforms, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that for transparency, the options like "show of hand" and "open ballot" were a must. He said these options should be used so that there was no buying and selling of votes. The opposition should also support the government on this issue, he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made progress in good faith to make the Senate elections transparent and in the past action was taken against PTI members as well. Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that Imran Khan had never taken any pressure.

The provincial senior minister said that it was unfortunate not to support the government just because of political opposition. He asked the opposition parties not to miss this opportunity as it would improve the electoral system. If the election process in the country is strong, no one will blame anyone for rigging. Abdul Aleem Khan said the prime minister wanted to bring a clean and transparent system in every sector of the country, and for this purpose he had taken several practical steps in the last two and a half years. He said that despite the fact that the ruling party did not have two-thirds majority, yet it had done its duty and made progress to address the flaws in the electoral system. All the political parties should support the government and come forward without any hesitation, he said.

Meanwhile, as per the directives of the chief minister, the Punjab government has decided to set up 309 Ramazan bazaars in the province during the holy month to provide maximum relief to the common man.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee set up to prepare recommendations for the Ramazan Package, here on Thursday. Senior Minister for Food Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan participated via video link while Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including agriculture, industries, livestock, food, director food, director general public relations and cane commissioner Punjab attended the meeting at the chief secretary’s office. The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding prices of essential commodities and provision of subsidy on them. The recommendations being prepared by the committee for Ramazan Package would be presented before the Punjab Cabinet for final approval.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Punjab government has taken all possible steps to normalise the wheat and flour situation across the province and the Prime Minister’s initiative to import wheat proved decisive in this regard. He said all required arrangements would also be made ahead of the holy month and flour would be provided in the Ramazan bazaars at less than the fixed price. Mian Aslam Iqbal said steps are being taken to provide maximum relief to the common man in the holy month and 309 Ramzan bazaars would be set up in the province from 25th Shaban. Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that flour, sugar, vegetables would be available at discounted rates under the Ramazan Package, adding that the Agriculture Department would set up fair-price shops in Ramazan bazaars.