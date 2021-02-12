PDM wants to halt accountability process, says governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the next chairman of the Senate will also be from PTI and its allies.

If accountability ceases, the marches and protests of the opposition will also stop because the mission of the PDM is to halt accountability process and national development in the country, the governor said.

According to a statement issued from Governor House here on Thursday, Ch Muhammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not budge an inch from its stance on transparent accountability, adding for the first time all institutions including NAB are working with complete independence. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to end corruption at all levels but the opposition is bent upon opposing it for vested interests. He said all the protests of the opposition and the threats of the long march are also aimed at avoiding accountability. He added that the root cause of all the problems including the economic instability is corruption. Ch Sarwar said that the government is striving to make the Senate elections corruption-free and the opposition should support Open ballot. “I am sure that in the Senate elections, the government and its allies will give surprise to the opposition and opposition will once again face failure,” he added. The governor said that after failure on every front, PDM itself is clueless about the next strategy. The aim of opposition is to destabilise the country.

All the allies including PML-Q stand united with the government and it is taking practical steps to make the country strong and prosperous while the previous governments have been paying lip-service only, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in principled and ideological politics.