UET, University of Agriculture sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology and the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, inked a memorandum of understanding in order to work together for the mutual benefits in the field of “Artificial Intelligence intervention in Smart Environment and its impact on human and crop health and other fields in future.”

The MoU was signed by Dr Gul Muhammad, director National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) and Dr Anwar Ali Shad, Chairman Agriculture Chemistry Department, Agriculture University, Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that UET wanted to provide intelligent and sustainable solutions in a smart environment, sustainable agriculture and resilient communities. “Our agreement with Agriculture University aligns with our objectives, as together, we can make the agriculture sector more sustainable by using Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Artificial Agriculture which will help the agriculture sector to increase production, reduce costs and improve returns,” he added.

Prof Dr Said Wahab, Pro-VC Agriculture University, said that the venture would help collaborate in the direction to cope with climate change, food security, malnutrition and agriculture development through AI. “Artificial Intelligence is the cry of the day that will equip traditional farming systems,” he added.

Dr Gul Muhammad, Director NCAI, gave away a brief presentation on AI and Smart and artificial agriculture and highlighted the significance of the MoU.