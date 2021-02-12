PPL organises eye camps in Sui, Dera Bugti

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in partnership with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital organized two free-of-cost eye camps in Sui and Dera Bugti, Balochistan to help the deserving local communities around its flagship Sui gas field. Surgical eye camps are an annual feature of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

The PPL held two three-day eye camps at District Headquarters Hospital Dera Bugti and another at PPL-funded Public Welfare Hospital, Sui between last week. They provided free-of-cost consultation, treatment and medicines to over 3,000 patients. Among those, more than 1500 were given optical glasses and over 355 patients underwent cataract surgeries. The camps organised around PPL fields, for over a decade, have benefitted local communities in remote areas through provision of quality consultation, latest onsite surgical technology and medicine.