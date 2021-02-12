Child martyred, seven hurt in rocket attack from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD/ KHAR: A child was martyred and seven children injured on Thursday when terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur.

According to an ISPR statement, a five-year-old child, resident of Mohmand, Bajaur, embraced martyrdom, while seven minors including a girl were injured. Meanwhile, reports said that a child, whose name could not be ascertained, was martyred, while seven others including Hizbullah, Habib, Tasbeeha, Dadullah and Afsa sustained injuries. Soon after the incident, rescue and emergency teams rushed to Mokha, Ghandai and Galai areas in Mohmand tehsil and launched rescue and relief operations in the affected villages.

The damage caused by the rockets firing at the villages of Mokha, Ghandai and Galai located near the Pak-Afghan border was also being assessed by the rescue teams. The security forces were also conducting a full-scale response operation at the suspected locations.