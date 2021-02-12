TLP demands to be tabled in parliament: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that following an agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), their demands will be put forward in the parliament.

PM Imran Khan, in a statement, said that the government spoke to TLP, and the party has decided to extend the "deadline" given to the government from February to April 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that TLP had demanded the French ambassador's deportation, ratification of the blasphemy bill, and a ban on French goods after blasphemous sketches were published in France that had sparked protests across the Muslim world.

TLP chief Maulana Saad Rizvi had set a February 16 deadline for approval of the demands, for which his arrest was sought. However, his arrest, after police in Lahore surrounded his Iqbal Town residence, has now been delayed. The Punjab government said that Rizvi's name has been included in the fourth schedule.