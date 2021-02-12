Two die of COVID-19, another 120 test positive

Rawalpindi : Another two confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours while another 120 patients have been tested positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi showing little increase in number of patients being tested positive from the region.

It is important that in the last week of January this year, the number of patients tested positive per day on average had dropped down to around 100 cases but once again the number is showing upward trend.

The total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 54,965 of which 1,091 have lost their lives due to the illness. Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 481 patients from the federal capital have already died of the disease.

The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 42,279 after confirmation of 91 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 40516 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 1282 after addition of 24 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, after two COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 610. Another 29 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 12,686 of which 11,882 patients have recovered.

According to district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 40 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 154 patients were in home isolation in the district on Thursday.