On Twitter, a PML-N leader posted the findings of a recently published survey which shows how the country has failed to uplift its education sector. The damning report concluded that hundreds of thousands of children in Punjab were forced to quit schools and help their parents to earn some income after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced economic fallout created financial difficulties for their families. A large number of people lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and these people are now relying on their children to have enough money to make ends meet. That a large number of students have dropped out of schools is indeed a serious matter.

The education department of Punjab must prepare a workable strategy to enrol these out-of-school children. The authorities should provide financial aid to students so that they can complete their education easily.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad