Seerat-e-Tayyaba museum inaugurated in Masjid-e-Nabwi

ISLAMABAD: A special “Seerat-e-Tayyaba” museum has been established under the management of Rabta-e-Alam-e-Islami in the corridor of Masjid-e-Nabwi.

The museum will consist of Intra-active Models, Video Theater, Holograph, VR Box and Augmented Realty Technology. In this museum the main points of life style is depicted by the help of modern technology, says a press release.

Governor Madina Munawara Prince Faisal bin Suleman and other dignitaries participated in the opening ceremony of the museum. On the occasion in a massage by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) admired the plan and said that project was the part of Saudi Government vision to highlight the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Governor Madina also appreciated this modern technology museum and said that it is first step towards the construction of such type of museums in other Islamic countries too.

On the occasion, Dr Abdul Kareem Al-Essa, Chairman of Muslim Ulama Council thanked RAI for the construction of such high-tech museum to highlight the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He also appreciated the cooperation of Saudi King Shah Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the cooperation in this regard.