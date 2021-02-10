President rides on BRT, interacts with passengers

PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi travelled in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus and interacted with the passengers here on Tuesday. TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan said during a surprise visit, the president travelled in the BRT bus from the Mall Station to Abdara Road Station and interacted with passengers. He said the president wanted to interact with passengers personally to know about the quality of the BRT service from them. The spokesperson said the president was also briefed on the operation of the BRT.