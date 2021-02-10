Committee formed to explore revenue-generation avenues for KMC

The Sindh government has constituted a committee to explore new avenues of revenue-generation for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), according to a notification issued by the provincial services, general administration & coordination department.

The notification states that the body has been formed with the approval of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to examine and explore the areas from where the KMC can obtain revenue. Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will head the committee.

The members include the LG secretary, the KMC administrator, the Public-Private Partnership Unit director general, the KMC municipal commissioner, a representative of the provincial finance department, the KMC’s financial adviser and any other co-opted members.

The body’s terms of reference state that the committee will properly map the KMC’s assets, propose the municipal body’s restructuring in terms of its revenue-generation capacity and resources, devise a plan to generate and augment its own financial resources from the KMC’s assets, and form a plan to take over medical services and facilities from the KMC and other local councils of the city for their proper dispensation through the Sindh Health Department.

The new committee will meet on a frequent basis and submit a fortnightly progress report to the CM in a meeting to be attended by the chief secretary, the CM’s law adviser, the finance secretary and other members of the committee. The body will finalise its recommendations within three months.