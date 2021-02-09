close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

Three Pak players in LifeTime City Centre Men’s Squash

Sports

KARACHI: Three Pakistani players are participating in the $10,000 LifeTime City Centre Men’s Squash Open scheduled at Houston, United States, from February 25-28.

According to the entry list, Abdul Malik, Huzaifa Ibrahim, and Hamza Bukhari managed to get into the main draw. The 9/16 seed Abdul Malik is to face wildcard entrant Omar Cochinwala from the US, unseeded Huzaifa will play against 9/16 seed Faisal Riaz of the US, and 9/16 seed Hamzah is up against wildcard entrant Vandrick Inman-Benavente of the US.

