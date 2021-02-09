Sana condemns Kisan Ittehad leader’s arrest

LAHORE: Punjab PML-N President Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the arrest of Chaudhry Anwar, Central President of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad. Raiwind police arrested Anwar from his house here on Monday morning.

The Punjab government was putting pressure on Chaudhry Anwar to withdraw petition for registration of a murder case but he (Anwar) flatly refused, Rana Sanaullah said. About two months ago, the murderous government sprayed shells and chemicals on peaceful protesting farmers, Rana said, adding, as a result Malik Mushtaq Langarial, a farmer leader, was killed against which Chaudhry Anwar had applied for registration of a case.

The puppet government, which has become a champion of farmers’ rights, was harassing farmer leaders by arrests, he stated. He further stated that Modi in India and Imran in Pakistan have become enemies of farmers. “A gang of power-hungry government thugs is also afraid of farmers. How can these cowardly rulers dare to fight the PDM?,” he concluded.