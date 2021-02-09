Three killed, woman injured in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people were killed while a woman was injured in road accidents on Monday. A couple got injured when their car overturned on the Super Highway due to speeding. They were taken to Baqai Hospital where 60-year-old Wahid Buksh succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his wife remained admitted to the hospital.
In a similar incident, 60-year-old Manzur, son of Ahmed Gul, died in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, the Steel Town police said. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.
Moreover, 35-year-old Amjad Baloch died when his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle in Malir. The body was taken to the JPMC.
Man electrocuted
A man was apparently electrocuted to death near Al-Azhar Garden within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal police station on Monday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later it was shifted to a morgue for identification. While quoting the initial investigation, the police said the deceased died of electrocution. Further investigation is under way.