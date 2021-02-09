Three killed, woman injured in road accidents

Three people were killed while a woman was injured in road accidents on Monday. A couple got injured when their car overturned on the Super Highway due to speeding. They were taken to Baqai Hospital where 60-year-old Wahid Buksh succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his wife remained admitted to the hospital.

In a similar incident, 60-year-old Manzur, son of Ahmed Gul, died in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, the Steel Town police said. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Moreover, 35-year-old Amjad Baloch died when his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle in Malir. The body was taken to the JPMC.

Man electrocuted

A man was apparently electrocuted to death near Al-Azhar Garden within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal police station on Monday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later it was shifted to a morgue for identification. While quoting the initial investigation, the police said the deceased died of electrocution. Further investigation is under way.