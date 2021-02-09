JS Bank celebrates peoples’ power

KARACHI: Completing another year of growth, JS Bank held an engagement session for its retail banking and product and marketing teams at the Mohatta Palace, a statement said.

Recognising that its success would not have been possible without its people, which serve as the backbone of the organisation, the bank put together an event with the theme “The Power of You” to applaud the efforts of JS Bank team members and their unmatched commitment and dedication to the bank, it added.

In 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, JS Bank set a new record and closed the year with a deposit base of over Rs430 billion. Other numbers showed similar growth with payroll financing crossing the Rs12 billion mark, while its signature product of gold finance stood at Rs7 billion for the year. The bank was recognised as the “Best SME Bank” at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards, as well as the “Best Bank for SMEs and CSR” at AsiaMoney 2020, it said.

The event included various engagement activities, an award segment for key individuals and the launch of the new and improved JS mobile banking application. This was followed by a note of thanks by President and CEO Basir Shamsie and speech by Chief Operating Officer, Imran Haleem Shaikh, as well as a call to continue their efforts and take the bank forward to new heights of success.