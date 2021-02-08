Three cops booked in gang-rape case

BAHAWALPUR: City Ahmadpur East police on Sunday booked three policemen in a gang-rape case. The police registered the case against Hassan Raza posted at Police Lines along with his accomplices Suleman and Imran Hashmi. The victim, a resident of Tibba Badar Sher, had lodge a complaint with the City police in which she alleged that Hassan Raza called her at Ahmadpur East and took her and her sister to a house of Imran Hashmi at Mohallah Abbasia where he and his accomplice Suleman allegedly gang-raped her for six days.