Peshawar-Bajaur Road blocked against lawlessness in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Mohmand tribes in Safi tehsil on Sunday staged a protest and blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road for traffic against the rising incidents of theft and aerial firing in the night.

The protestors asked the district administration and law-enforcing agencies to provide security to the people. The elders and youth of Qandahari tribe in Safi tehsil gathered and blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road Peshawar-Bajaur road for traffic for over three hours.

They said that certain elements dressed in uniform were involved in harassing the residents by knocking at the doors while theft had also increased in the area. They complained that they were compelled to keep watching at night due to these actions of unscrupulous elements.

They said that they lodged several complaints with high-ups but that went unheeded, alleging that the district administration and law enforcing agencies had become silent spectators to the issues of peaceful residents in the area. The protesters later ended the protest and opened the road for traffic after assurance from the police and district administration officials.