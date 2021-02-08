Modi involved in anti-Pakistan moves: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Sunday said the country is currently facing internal and external threats, both on eastern and southern borders which demand national unity as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was involved in anti-Pakistan moves.

“Time and again, I have advised the government to go to the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. I appeal to the lawyers if the government does not go to the International Court of Justice, then the lawyers should go and I will fully support them,” he said while addressing an event organised at his residence here on Sunday.

While expressing his views on the presidential ordinance related to open ballot for the Senate elections, Senator Rehman Malik said this act of bringing a presidential ordinance on the Senate poll is against the democratic norms and detrimental to democracy in the country and also a contempt of court as the matter is subjudice before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “Why the government has done it without making a substantive effort to build a consensus on this amendment as the presidential ordinance has been rejected by everyone, including legal fraternity,” he said. Senator Rehman Malik said the sanctity of the Constitution should not be violated while both the Constitution and this presidential ordinance are contradicting each other. He said once again the government has denied the Constitution and democracy by issuing it as it is in contradiction with the spirits of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Senator Rehman Malik said he was astonished by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in Kashmir on the Kashmir Solidarity Day wherein he repeated word ‘NRO’. “I want to make it clear again today that the PPP has never been the beneficiary of NRO and has never signed it,” he added. He said he wished Prime Minister Imran Khan would have only talked about Kashmir on that day.

He urged the office-barriers of the People's Lawyer Forum to stay united under the flag of PPP and visionary leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Senator Rehman Malik said the legal fraternity is the backbone of every country whose role is more important in the progress of a country.

Meanwhile, Senator Rehman Malik visited Eidgah Sharif shrine in Rawalpindi and met its custodian Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rahman, his son Muhammad Hassaan Haseebur Rehman and former religious affairs minister Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah.

Senator Rehman Malik said Sufis have played s special role in spreading Islam in the Sub-continent. He said that saints and sufis have always worked for religious harmony, peace and love. He said for peaceful and progressive Pakistan, we need interfaith harmony and unity among all sects of Islam and followers of various religions living in Pakistan.