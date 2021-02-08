CM condoles death of minister's father

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief on the death of Malik Iqbal Langriyal, father of Provincial Minister Malik Noman Langriyal.

In his condolence message on Sunday, Usman Buzdar prayed may Allah Almighty give eternal peace to the departed soul and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Malik Iqbal Langriyal, father of Minister Malik Noman Langriyal.

In his condolence message, Khayal Ahmed Kastro prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.