Govt to welcome PDM in Islamabad: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday the government would welcome the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), who were planning to march towards Islamabad on March 26.

“We will welcome them. In democracy, every political party is allowed to hold rallies, but I want to warn the opposition that if they took the law into their hands and damaged property the law will come into action,” he said while addressing workers convention at Manki Sharif in Nowshera. Dr Imran Khattak, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in the National Assembly, Raza Saeed Babar, District General Secretary, PTI, Ashfaq Paracha, Adviser to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada were also present

“Field your unanimous candidates for the Senate election. The more members the opposition has, the more seats they will win. We have to win our share of seats,” he said, adding that the government would not allow anyone to indulge in horse-trading.

“I have no idea which institutions are in touch with the opposition. First they say that the institutions have no contact with them, but later they changed their stance,” he remarked.

Pervez Khan Khattak said that the opposition parties were holding the protests to exert pressure on the government to withdraw the corruption cases against them, but it would not do so. “The country has been suffering due to their corruption. And the looted money will be recovered at all costs,” he went on to add. The minister said the PTI government would complete its term. “The process of reforms is going and institutions are being strengthened,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said the reforms in the health sector were yielding results. “People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are receiving free health facilities,” he added.