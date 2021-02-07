Mauritius FM resigns from government and party

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Mauritius foreign minister Nandcoomar Bodha on Saturday submitted his resignation from both government and party, citing irreconcilable differences with the ruling Mouvement Socialiste Militant (MSM).

"This morning, I submitted my resignation from the government and all MSM bodies," Bodha said in a statement.

Bodha, an MSM stalwart who served as foreign minister since November 2019, also submitted his letter of resignation to the Mauritian president.

"The culture of power and the functioning of the MSM no longer correspond to the values and principles that have always marked my political career. Today, I want my political struggle to take a new direction," he said.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth did not immediately respond publicly to the foreign minister’s resignation.