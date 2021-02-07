Lebanese recipe in town

Islamabad : Faisal Zia Warsi an entrepreneur brought a Lebanese recipe and launched ‘Talbina’ in twin cities in the name of Bento Box ‘Talbina. “Talbina is to win the hearts of guests. We serve ‘Talbina’ in clay bowls at marquees in weddings & other parties.” Different bakeries, shops, hospitals & marts are also selling points, he said.

‘Talbina’ is a food suggested by Prophet PBUH to the companions as anti-depression and the marvellous source of energy. It is one of the favorite breakfasts of Prophet PBUH, very much delicious having tremendous nutritional benefits as well. A number of ‘Sahi Ahadees’ regarding ‘Talbina’ tells us the importance of this revealed food in our lives.

This creamy barley (Jau) based dessert is made by pure milk, honey, dates & other dry fruits. Nuts such as almonds, figs and raisins are garnished.

Across the Arabian world, ‘Talbina’ remains one of the most popular desserts.

Registered dietitian Musarrat Bhatti, says ‘Talbina’ is a beautiful combination of Sunnah, taste & health. It’s an excellent source of power. We always recommend everyone to eat ‘Talbina’ at least once in a day.

While talking to ‘The News’ dietitian Ayesha Nasir says, “Breakfast is the most important part of our daily meals, a person should take a healthy and full of nutrients breakfast to maintain high level of energy all day. ‘Talbina’ is the most suitable breakfast for this purpose for all age groups, Ayesha said.