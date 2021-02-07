PM active for country’s betterment: Pervaiz

LAHORE : An organisational meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) of Gujrat district was held under the chairmanship of Ch Pervaiz Elahi here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Prime Minister Imran Khan is active for the betterment of the country.

Things seem to be improving. Imran Khan has raised his voice on every platform to highlight the Kashmir issue, to which he should be given credit, he said.

He said, “As an ally we advise the government as we see fit.

All workers should prepare for the local body elections with hard work and dedication. Now we need a development march instead of a long march.”

“During our tenure there were things that never came to mind after the formation of Pakistan. Seerat Academy was locked under Shahbaz Sharif and we restored it. We set up institutions for rehabilitation and education for begging children and now have asked for restoration of patrolling posts to improve law and order situation,” he said.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on the occasion said, “The PML-Q believes in delivering at grassroots level. The aim of our party’s politics is to serve people. We have fulfilled this promise during our tenure.”

Moonis Elahi in the meeting said all political forces should focus on public issues. Positive criticism of the opposition can guide the government. People’s agenda must be pursued instead of personal slogans or individual politics, he added.

The meeting was attended by Hussain Elahi, Mian Imran Masood, Khalid Asghar, Syed Madad Ali Shah, Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala, Abdul Saeed, Amjad Pervez Butt, Ashraf Rehania, Atif Azmat and a large number of the district leaders and workers.