CM announces Rs15b uplift plans for Rajanpur

RAJANPUR : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced funds of Rs15 billion for different projects in the district under ‘Rajanpur Development Package’ which would be completed in next two years under PTI’s policy of development of deprived areas.

During his visit of Rajanpur here on Saturday, the CM said that development of deprived areas of South Punjab was top priority of the government and special focus was being paid on it.

He said that the government has established South Punjab secretariat to end sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

He said 804 development projects were underway in the district which were being completed with funds of over Rs200 million.

Buzdar announced that Mother and Child Hospital would be constructed in the district with funds of Rs8 billion. He said a university would also be constructed in the district to provide quality education to the youth of this area.

He said Girls Degree College Rojhan, Trauma Centre in District Headquarters Hospital, Rescue 1122 centres at Fazalpur and Kot Mithan, up-gradation of rural health centres Dajal and Fazalpur and sewerage issues of Rajanpur would be completed under the Rajanpur development package.

He said that work on construction of one way road from Jampur to Kashmor would be started in the month of April which would be proved as game changer for this area. CM Buzdar inaugurated and laid foundation stone of seven mega projects in the district.

He also inaugurated different other projects including 34 different veterinary clinics, livestock services training centre, sewerage and drainage system, general bus stand, Tehsil Complex Rojha, Cotton Research sub-station and also inaugurated different projects of new roads and repairing of roads across the district.

The chief minister added that beautification of the district was his top priority and an ample amount would be spent for this purpose.

He said that ten rural health centres and 20 schools would also be made in the district. He announced package of Rs500 million for promoting tourism at Marri in Trible area. He said that more than 600 jobs have been provided to youth in different departments in a step to end poverty and added more jobs would be given to youth in the coming days.

Buzdar maintained that every citizen of the district would be given health cards till June 2021 under government programme of universal health care.

He said that 100 hand-pumps have been given to district administration to resolve water related issues of the masses.

He said that development of Rajanpur was basic right of the people of this area because the area had been deprived of development by the previous governments.

MNAs Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Mazari, Minister Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dosat Muhammad Mazari, MPAs Sardar Awaish Dareshak, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak, Sardar Ali Raza Dareshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshak and local party workers were also present on the occasion. Later, the CM visited Maari place of Trible area, shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed and then left for Dera Ghazi Khan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar left Multan for Rajanpur on a one-day visit on Saturday.

The CM went to the airport without protocol. Traffic on the entire route to the airport continued as usual.

Usman Buzdar covered a distance of 15-km from his residence to the airport in 30 minutes. The CM had reached Multan on Friday. He will spend a busy day in Rajanpur.