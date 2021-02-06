Will go to any extent to help Kashmiris: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistanis stand by Kashmiris and are committed to supporting them for their just cause.

He was addressing a seminar in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday. He made it clear that, “we will go to any extent for the freedom of Kashmiri people. Pakistan has been successfully highlighting the Kashmir issue and apprising the world of grave human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces there.”

Masood laid emphasis on the need for promoting unity to defeat the Hindutva mindset of the Indian government being the source of tension and posing potential threat to the regional as well as global peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways Azam Swati said the day was not far when the brave Kashmiri people would succeed in getting their just right to self-determination under the auspices of the UN Security Council. The minister emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan had valiantly presented the case of Kashmir in the United Nations and it was being effectively raised on all other fora as well. Mishal Malik, wife of the incarcerated Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said voices were also being raised in India against the fascist policies of the Modi regime. She also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the freedom.

Meanwhile, the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) orgaised rallies in different cities of the country. A large number of workers and people belonging to different schools of thought participated in these events.

The participants held various banners and placards, inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities and in favor of independence of Kashmir. The central rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day started after the Friday prayers from Imambargah G-6/2. Allama Zaigham Abbas, a leader of MWM, while addressing the rally, said that demonstrations were being held all over the world against the Indian government and its disgusting face stood exposed: The unwarranted bigotry of the Indian rulers over Kashmir is hollowing out the existence of the Hindu state. The intensification of the secessionist movements in India will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of Indian integrity.