Rising prices : Girl raped, another abducted in Kasur

KASUR: A girl was raped while another abducted in separate incidents here. In the first incident, Aslam’s daughter was on her way when accused Faqir Hussain abducted her. The accused took the girl to the fields and raped her. Phoolnagar police have registered a case. In the second incident, Ghulam Abbas reported to B-Division police that accused Iftikhar, Owais and others abducted his 15-year-old daughter.